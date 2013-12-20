BRIEF-Adesto Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nYYIa6) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 20 Janet Yellen's nomination to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve appeared certain to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Friday as a majority of the chamber voted to move forward with the nomination.
The procedural roll call vote, however, was continuing. If she clears the hurdle, the Senate plans to hold a confirmation vote on the nomination on Jan. 6. If confirmed, she would succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after his term expires on Jan. 31. She is currently the central bank's vice chair.
* CNH Industrial NV- subsidiary has priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.375 pct notes due 2022, issued at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Park Ohio Holdings Corp - priced its offering of $350.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2027