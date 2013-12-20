WASHINGTON Dec 20 Janet Yellen's nomination to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve appeared certain to clear a procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Friday as a majority of the chamber voted to move forward with the nomination.

The procedural roll call vote, however, was continuing. If she clears the hurdle, the Senate plans to hold a confirmation vote on the nomination on Jan. 6. If confirmed, she would succeed Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke after his term expires on Jan. 31. She is currently the central bank's vice chair.