By Ann Saphir
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 8
SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 Investor expectations for
lower future inflation was an important factor behind the steep
drop in U.S. Treasury yields from 1990 to 2012, according to
research published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve
Bank.
Some of the long-term drop in yields, from about 8 percent
in 1990 to the historically low level of 2 percent in 2012, also
can be attributed to expectations for lower real interest rates,
Michael Bauer, an economist at the San Francisco Fed, and Glenn
Rudebusch, San Francisco Fed research chief, wrote in the latest
issue of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter.
The findings run counter to standard models that suggest the
main reason yields have come down over the long run is because
of reduced uncertainty over the path of future inflation, the
researchers said.
Those models suggest investors have reduced the amount of
compensation they demand for holding long-term government debt
because they perceive the risk of holding the debt has fallen.
The San Francisco Fed economists reached a different
conclusion. Standard models, they wrote, overestimate the speed
at which interest rates revert to their average. Correcting for
that bias shows that reduced uncertainty has a smaller role than
earlier thought in driving down rates.
"(T)he decline in long rates appears to be driven
importantly by lower expectations of far-ahead future inflation
and real rates," they wrote.
The drop in inflation expectations contributed about 3
percentage points to the decline, they wrote; lower expectations
for real interest rates contributed about 1 percent point.