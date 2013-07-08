SAN FRANCISCO, July 8 Investor expectations for lower future inflation was an important factor behind the steep drop in U.S. Treasury yields from 1990 to 2012, according to research published Monday by the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank.

Some of the long-term drop in yields, from about 8 percent in 1990 to the historically low level of 2 percent in 2012, also can be attributed to expectations for lower real interest rates, Michael Bauer, an economist at the San Francisco Fed, and Glenn Rudebusch, San Francisco Fed research chief, wrote in the latest issue of the San Francisco Fed's Economic Letter.

The findings run counter to standard models that suggest the main reason yields have come down over the long run is because of reduced uncertainty over the path of future inflation, the researchers said.

Those models suggest investors have reduced the amount of compensation they demand for holding long-term government debt because they perceive the risk of holding the debt has fallen.

The San Francisco Fed economists reached a different conclusion. Standard models, they wrote, overestimate the speed at which interest rates revert to their average. Correcting for that bias shows that reduced uncertainty has a smaller role than earlier thought in driving down rates.

"(T)he decline in long rates appears to be driven importantly by lower expectations of far-ahead future inflation and real rates," they wrote.

The drop in inflation expectations contributed about 3 percentage points to the decline, they wrote; lower expectations for real interest rates contributed about 1 percent point.