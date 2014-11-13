CHICAGO Nov 12 Workers at a Newark, New Jersey,
FedEx Freight facility voted against joining a union on
Wednesday, in a blow to a concerted drive by the Teamsters to
unionize FedEx Corp.
"We are proud of our employees for doing their homework on
the union and making an informed decision against third-party
interference," FedEx Freight said in a statement after the
result was announced.
The Teamsters have scored their first ever ballot victories
against FedEx in the past month, targeting its trucking unit at
a time when the trucking industry is suffering from a shortage
of drivers and wages are on the rise.
Workers at two FedEx Freight facilities voted in October for
collective bargaining, while drivers at two other facilities
voted against unionization.
The Teamsters have withdrawn a petition for a ballot in
Pennsylvania, but have votes scheduled at four other FedEx
Freight facilities this month.
Unlike the unionized workforce at its larger rival United
Parcel Service Inc, only FedEx's pilots are represented
by a union.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)