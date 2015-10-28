GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks retreat, dollar holds near 6-wk high on hawkish Fed
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fourth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth
WASHINGTON, May 3 President Donald Trump's effort to roll back Obamacare gained momentum on Wednesday as Republican leaders scheduled a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday on newly revised legislation.