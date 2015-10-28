NEW YORK Oct 28 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fourth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)