BRIEF-Novae says written premiums up 13.8 pct in Q1 at constant currency
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
NEW YORK Nov 25 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.12 percent for a fifth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.05 percent to 0.35 percent on Tuesday, compared with a range of 0.07 percent to 0.35 percent on Monday.
U.S. banks and financial markets will close on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* GWP of 354.9 mln stg (Q1 2016: 282.8 mln stg); 13.8 pct growth at constant rates of exchange during period
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO