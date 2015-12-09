BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corp announces Q1 core FFO per share $0.56
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 9 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a sixth day on Tuesday, according to Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent for a fourth straight session on Tuesday.
The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its interest rate target range, currently at zero to 0.25 percent, at its two-day policy meeting next week. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities