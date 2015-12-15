NEW YORK Dec 15 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to its highest level since August as traders widely expect the central bank to hike rates for the first time in 9-1/2 years later this week.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.15 percent, up from 0.14 percent on Friday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.

Monday's rate level matched the level last seen on Aug. 24.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.31 percent, compared with 0.07 percent to 0.38 percent on Friday.

The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group, will begin a two-day meeting later Tuesday.

Traders and analysts forecast policy-makers would lift the target range on fed funds rate to 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent at the meeting from the current zero to 0.25 percent range that it adopted in December 2008 during the global credit crisis. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)