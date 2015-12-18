NEW YORK Dec 18 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to its highest level in seven years on Thursday after the central bank raised its policy rate target for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday.

The U.S. federal funds rate, which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.37 percent, up from 0.15 percent on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.59 percent, compared with 0.08 percent to 0.55 percent on Wednesday.

The top end of Thursday's range on the fed funds rate was the highest since Nov. 2, 2011 when it reached 0.65 percent.

In early Friday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.36-0.38 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Thursday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)