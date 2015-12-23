NEW YORK Dec 23 The U.S. interest rate which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.36 percent for a second day on Tuesday, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.63 percent, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Monday.

In early Wednesday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at 0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Tuesday, according to ICAP data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)