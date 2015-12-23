NEW YORK Dec 23 The U.S. interest rate which
banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.36
percent for a second day on Tuesday, according to Fed data
released on Wednesday.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its
rate objective, traded in a range of 0.28 percent to
0.63 percent, compared with 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on
Monday.
In early Wednesday trading, the fed funds rate was quoted at
0.35-0.37 percent, compared with 0.35 percent late on Tuesday,
according to ICAP data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)