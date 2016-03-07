NEW YORK, March 7 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy fell to 0.36 percent on Friday from 0.37 percent on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.52 percent with $75 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $75 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a fourth day on Friday.

This rate, which debuted last Tuesday, is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Friday, compared with 0.15 percent to 0.42 percent on Thursday.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $325 billion worth of loans, compared with $326 billion on Thursday.

