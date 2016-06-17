BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policy-makers left key interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a