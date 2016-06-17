BRIEF-Griffin announces agreement for building acquisition
* Griffin Industrial Realty Inc - purchase price of building is approximately $18.6 million to be paid in cash at closing
NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policymakers left key interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Wednesday, the fed funds rate averaged 0.37 percent, trading in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $69 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.38 percent for a second day on Thursday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.48 percent on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.28 percent to 0.45 percent.
The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $255 billion worth of loans, compared with $241 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
(Adds table, details) BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's annual inflation rate fell below 4 percent in mid-May for the first time in nearly 10 years, leaving the door open for the central bank to cut interest rates at the end of this month despite growing political uncertainty. Consumer prices rose 3.77 percent in the 12 months through mid-May, national statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday. That was slightly above the median estimate of a 3.74 percent increase from economists in a