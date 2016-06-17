(Adds background)

NEW YORK, June 17 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose to 0.38 percent on Thursday, a day after policymakers left key interest rates unchanged, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate averaged 0.37 percent, trading in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.56 percent with $69 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.38 percent for a second day on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent to 0.48 percent on Thursday, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.28 percent to 0.45 percent.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $255 billion worth of loans, compared with $241 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)