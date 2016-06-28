(Adds information on rates)
NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose
for a third straight session on Monday, posting its highest
level since the height of the global financial crisis in late
2008 and early 2009.
Some U.S. money market rates have risen in the aftermath of
Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union last
Thursday as investors worry about its fallout on the global
economy and banking system.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate was
0.41 percent, up from 0.40 percent on Friday. It traded in a
range of 0.38 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion in this
type of interbank loan changing hands on Monday, the New York
Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
On Friday, the trading range was 0.38 percent to 0.56
percent, with $70 billion changing hands.
The Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.41 percent on
Monday, up from 0.40 percent on Friday.
This rate, calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar
transactions, is intended as a broader measure of unsecured
borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands at 0.27 percent to 0.47
percent on Monday, compared with Friday's range of 0.05 percent
to 0.47 percent.
The New York Fed said Monday's rate was based on $239
billion worth of loans, compared with $248 billion on Friday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill
Trott)