BRIEF-Pegroco Invest to increase share capital through new issue
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
NEW YORK, June 29 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy was unchanged on Tuesday, holding at its highest level since December 2008 during the height of the global credit crisis.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate was 0.41 percent for a second day on Tuesday. It traded in a range of 0.39 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands on Tuesday, New York Federal Reserve data released on Wednesday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* AGM DECIDED TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL BY NO MORE THAN SEK 81,521.76 THROUGH A NEW ISSUE, NOT EXCEEDING 2,717,392 ORDINARY SHARES
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Claimants against Lehman Brothers’ main European arm will receive at least £5bn on top of the original £11.5bn amount awarded after the UK’s most senior court ruled they should receive statutory interest that has built up over the last eight years.