NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday after the central bank as expected left policy rate unchanged, according to Fed data released on Thursday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent for a third consecutive day.

On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy setting group, to leave its target range on the fed funds rate at 0.25-0.50 percent after raising it from zero to 0.25 percent in December. (Reporting by Richard Leong)