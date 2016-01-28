NEW YORK Jan 28 The U.S. interest rate that the
Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fourth
consecutive day on Wednesday after the central bank as expected
left policy rate unchanged, according to Fed data released on
Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded
in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent for a third
consecutive day.
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy setting group, to leave its target range on the fed funds
rate at 0.25-0.50 percent after raising it from zero to 0.25
percent in December.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)