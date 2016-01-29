BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 29 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fifth straight day on Thursday, within the Fed's current target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent, according to Fed data released on Friday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: