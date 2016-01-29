NEW YORK Jan 29 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fifth straight day on Thursday, within the Fed's current target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with a range of 0.33 percent to 0.56 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)