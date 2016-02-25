BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
NEW YORK Feb 25 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets held at 0.38 percent for a fifth day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent for a fourth straight day. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* Olayan International Ltd reports 12.42% stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp as of May 12, 2017 - SEC filing