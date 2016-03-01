NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets fell to 0.29 percent on Monday, its
lowest level in a month and down from 0.37 percent on Friday,
according to Fed data released on Tuesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded
in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent, compared with a
range of 0.30 percent to 0.56 percent on Friday.
On Wednesday, the New York Federal Reserve will publish a
revamped version of the effective fed funds rate and will debut
its overnight bank funding rate.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)