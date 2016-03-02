NEW YORK, March 2 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets rose to 0.36 percent on Tuesday from Monday's 0.29 percent which was its lowest level in a month, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $76 billion in this type of interbank loans changing hands.

On Monday, fed funds traded in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.56 percent on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Fed introduced the overnight bank funding rate which stood at 0.37 percent on Tuesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure on unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent to 0.42 percent based on $324 billion in trades.

