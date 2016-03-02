NEW YORK, March 2 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets rose to 0.36 percent on Tuesday from
Monday's 0.29 percent which was its lowest level in a month,
according to Fed data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded
in a range of 0.34 percent to 0.50 percent with $76 billion in
this type of interbank loans changing hands.
On Monday, fed funds traded in a range of 0.25 percent to
0.56 percent on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Fed introduced the overnight bank funding
rate which stood at 0.37 percent on Tuesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure on
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent
to 0.42 percent based on $324 billion in trades.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)