NEW YORK, March 3 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy rose
to 0.37 percent on Wednesday from Tuesday's 0.36 percent,
according to Fed data released on Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate, traded
in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.45 percent with $75 billion in
this type of interbank loans changing hands.
On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.34
percent to 0.50 percent with $76 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at
0.37 percent for a second day on Wednesday.
This rate, which debuted on Tuesday, is calculated using fed
funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader
measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent
to 0.42 percent for a second day.
The New York Fed said Wednesday's rate was based on $333
billion worth of loans, compared with $324 billion on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)