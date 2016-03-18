NEW YORK, March 18 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a third day on Thursday, according to Fed data released on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 13th day on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.42 percent on Thursday, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.42 percent on Wednesday.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $306 billion worth of loans, compared with $299 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)