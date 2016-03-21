NEW YORK, March 21 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a fourth day on Friday, according to Fed data released on Monday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.55 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Thursday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.36 percent to 0.50 percent with $63 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 14th day on Friday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.43 percent on Friday, compared with 0.15 percent to 0.42 percent on Thursday.

The New York Fed said Friday's rate was based on $299 billion worth of loans, compared with $306 billion on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)