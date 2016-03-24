BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital files for IPO of up to $125 mln
* Blank check company Constellation Alpha Capital Corp files for IPO of up to $125.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, March 24 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a seventh day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.32 percent to 0.55 percent with $65 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.55 percent with $66 billion changing hands.
U.S. financial markets will close on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 17th day on Wednesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent for a second day on Wednesday.
The New York Fed said Wednesday's rate was based on $295 billion worth of loans, compared with $310 billion on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
