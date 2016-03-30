NEW YORK, March 30 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a 11th day on Tuesday, according to Fed data released on Wednesday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.30 percent to 0.55 percent with $66 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Monday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $66 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at 0.37 percent for a 21st day on Tuesday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent to 0.43 percent on Tuesday, compared with Monday's range of 0.25 percent to 0.44 percent.

The New York Fed said Tuesday's rate was based on $295 billion worth of loans, compared with $297 billion on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)