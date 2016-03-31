NEW YORK, March 31 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy
remained at 0.37 percent for a 12th day on Wednesday, according
to Fed data released on Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.56 percent with $73 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.30
percent to 0.55 percent with $69 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate held at
0.37 percent for a 22nd day on Wednesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.25 percent
to 0.48 percent on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's range of
0.25 percent to 0.43 percent.
The New York Fed said Wednesday's rate was based on $301
billion worth of loans, compared with $295 billion on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)