NEW YORK, April 6 The U.S. interest rate that
the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy
remained at 0.37 percent for a third day on Tuesday, according
to Fed data released on Wednesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded
in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.55 percent with $77 billion in
this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Monday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35
percent to 0.55 percent with $74 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.37
percent for a third day on Tuesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain
Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of
unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.28 percent
to 0.43 percent for a second day on Tuesday.
The New York Fed said Tuesday's rate was based on $291
billion worth of loans, compared with $294 billion on Monday.
