NEW YORK, April 8 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a fifth day on Thursday, Fed data showed on Friday.

The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.53 percent with $79 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.

On Wednesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.55 percent with $76 billion changing hands.

Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.37 percent for a fifth day on Thursday.

This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.

These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent to 0.44 percent, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.25 percent to 0.44 percent.

The New York Fed said Thursday's rate was based on $294 billion worth of loans, compared with $292 billion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)