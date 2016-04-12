BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a seventh day on Monday, according to Fed data released on Tuesday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $72 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Friday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.53 percent with $74 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.37 percent for a seventh day on Monday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.29 percent to 0.43 percent on Monday, compared with Friday's range of 0.27 percent to 0.43 percent.
The New York Fed said Monday's rate was based on $298 billion worth of loans, compared with $293 billion on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.