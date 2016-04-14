BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
NEW YORK, April 14 The U.S. interest rate that the Federal Reserve targets to conduct its monetary policy remained at 0.37 percent for a ninth day on Wednesday, according to Fed data released on Thursday.
The average, or effective, fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.33 percent to 0.53 percent with $73 billion in this type of interbank loan changing hands.
On Tuesday, the fed funds rate traded in a range of 0.35 percent to 0.50 percent with $74 billion changing hands.
Meanwhile, the Fed's overnight bank funding rate was 0.37 percent for a ninth day on Wednesday.
This rate is calculated using fed funds and certain Eurodollar transactions, intended as a broader measure of unsecured borrowing in U.S. money markets.
These transactions changed hands in a range of 0.15 percent to 0.43 percent on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday's range of 0.29 percent to 0.43 percent.
The New York Fed said Wednesday's rate was based on $289 billion worth of loans, compared with $300 billion on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi