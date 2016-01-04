Jan 4 The U.S. interest rate that banks charge
each other to borrow excess reserves averaged 0.20 percent on
Dec. 31, marking the first time it has settled below the lower
bound of the Federal Reserve's target range since policy makers
raised interest rates two weeks earlier.
The fed funds effective rate, which the Fed
targets to achieve its rate objective, had averaged 0.35 percent
on Dec. 30, and had settled between 0.35 percent and 0.37
percent each day since the Fed on Dec. 16 announced an increase
to its target range. The new target range is 0.25 percent to
0.50 percent, up from 0.0 percent to 0.25 percent,
where it had been since December 2008.
The effective rate on Dec. 31 traded in a range of 0.08
percent to 0.63 percent amid the end-of-year rush for overnight
funding, compared with 0.28 percent to 0.63 percent the day
before.
