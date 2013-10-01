WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. President Barack Obama's
pick to lead the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Ron Binz,
said on Tuesday he was stepping aside, noting that his
nomination was unlikely to pass a key Senate panel.
"I am withdrawing so that the President can move forward
with another nominee, allowing the FERC to continue its
important work with a full complement of commissioners," Binz
said in a statement.
"It appears that my nomination will not be reported
favorably by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,"
he said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)