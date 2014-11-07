WASHINGTON Nov 7 Veresen Inc's planned
liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon would not cause
significant environmental harm, federal regulators said in a
draft report released on Friday.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's draft review
found that the proposed Jordan Cove plant would have some
"limited adverse environmental impacts," but most could be
reduced with mitigation measures.
FERC outlined a number of steps that Veresen could take to
protect the environment, including incorporating detailed
seismic specifications in the final design to protect the
project from future earthquakes and tsunamis and setting up an
inspection and monitoring program to ensure compliance with any
final FERC recommendations.
The public will have 90 days to comment on FERC's report,
with a final environmental analysis expected to be released next
year.
More details on the environmental review can be found here:
1.usa.gov/13SF98f
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Adler)