WASHINGTON Nov 7 Veresen Inc's planned liquefied natural gas export project in Oregon would not cause significant environmental harm, federal regulators said in a draft report released on Friday.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's draft review found that the proposed Jordan Cove plant would have some "limited adverse environmental impacts," but most could be reduced with mitigation measures.

FERC outlined a number of steps that Veresen could take to protect the environment, including incorporating detailed seismic specifications in the final design to protect the project from future earthquakes and tsunamis and setting up an inspection and monitoring program to ensure compliance with any final FERC recommendations.

The public will have 90 days to comment on FERC's report, with a final environmental analysis expected to be released next year.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie Adler)