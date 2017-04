WASHINGTON, June 19 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved Sempra Energy's bid to build a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Louisiana, opening the door to a significant expansion of the U.S role in global gas trade.

Sempra's Cameron LNG facility is the first gas export project to get the green light to begin construction since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission permitted Cheniere's Sabine Pass project in 2012. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)