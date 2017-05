A small group of demonstrators stand in front of a McDonald's restaurant as they prepare to protest for another night in Ferguson, Missouri August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

St. Louis County on Friday ended the state of emergency it had put in effect earlier this week for Ferguson, Missouri, and surrounding areas due to violent street protests.

"After reviewing the events of the past four evenings, under the state of emergency, I am pleased to report our law enforcement officers have established order while preventing further acts of violence in Ferguson," St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Eric Beech)