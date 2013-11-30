(Adds details from New York Waterway spokesman, hospital
official, Coast Guard)
NEW YORK Nov 29 A commuter ferry crossing the
Hudson River from Manhattan with two dozen passengers aboard
crashed into a pier in New Jersey, on Friday, injuring seven
people aboard, four of whom were taken to a hospital, but none
was badly hurt, officials said.
The cause of the late-afternoon mishap at the ferry landing
along the Jersey City waterfront was under investigation, a New
York Police Department spokesman said.
The New York Waterway ferry was arriving in Jersey City
after crossing the river from lower Manhattan, near the World
Financial Center, when the vessel made a "hard landing" at J.
Owen Grundy Park Pier, waterway spokesman Pat Smith said.
The ferry was carrying 24 passengers and three crew members
at the time, according to Smith.
Seven people aboard the vessel were injured, with four of
them - two passengers and two crew members - taken by ambulance
to the Jersey City Medical Center, hospital emergency medical
director Robert Luckritz said.
He said all the injuries were minor and were consistent with
falls. The four patients brought to the hospital were expected
to be released by the end of the evening, Luckritz said.
U.S. Coast Guard spokeswoman Ali Flockerzi said all three
crew members would be tested for drug and alcohol consumption as
part of the investigation.
She said the boat and pier both sustained minor damage in
the accident.
(Reporting by David Jones and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Gunna
Dickson, Steve Gorman and Vicki Allen)