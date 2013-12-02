(Adds details from police and port, court appearance due)
SEATTLE Dec 2 A man accused of leaping a fence
at the Seattle waterfront and briefly commandeering a high-speed
ferry used to shuttle passengers between Washington state and
Canada was in jail on Monday with bail set at $200,000.
U.S. authorities say Samuel Kenneth McDonough was able to
set the high-speed catamaran adrift into the region's Elliott
Bay on Sunday with no one else on board before authorities
intervened to stop him and found he had locked himself in the
ferry's wheelhouse.
"It first appeared the clipper ship was adrift," Seattle
police said in a statement. "However, when a tugboat went to
retrieve the boat they discovered there was a man on board."
McDonough, 33, told police he had been trying to take the
ferry to West Seattle, the statement said. He was arrested on
suspicion of burglary, malicious mischief and reckless
endangerment, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle said.
The ferry McDonough is accused of commandeering, a
330-passenger catamaran, is normally used to take foot
passengers between Seattle and Victoria, in nearby British
Columbia.
The incident puts a spotlight on security involving ferries
in Washington state, which came under scrutiny over a decade ago
when an Algerian man was arrested as he tried to enter the
United States from Canada at a ferry landing in Port Angeles,
Washington, with plans to bomb the Los Angeles International
Airport.
Known as the "Millennium Bomber," Algerian Ahmed Ressam was
later sentenced to 37 years behind bars over the 1999 incident.
In this weekend's incident, authorities said it was not
immediately clear how McDonough got on the ship, nor how he
managed to start the engine, said port spokesman Peter McGraw.
But once the vessel was ripped from its moorings, it began
to drift.
"He didn't have any experience on vessels like this," McGraw
said. "It's a very complicated vessel to operate ... all he was
able to do was get the vessel unmoored and it just began
floating away."
Tugboat workers at the Foss Maritime Company noticed the
ship drifting and went to help, boarding the ferry and finding
McDonough locked in the area of the bridge, McGraw said.
They called the Coast Guard and police, according to a post
on the Seattle police website. A SWAT team negotiated with
McDonough, eventually arresting him, police said.
While the court set bail at $200,000 on Monday, prosecutors
had asked for $1 million.
The Victoria Clipper IV is 132 feet long, 33.3 feet wide and
can reach speeds up to 30 knots, according to the company's
website.
(Reporting by Karen Brooks in Austin, Tex., Sharon Bernstein in
Sacramento and Bryan Cohen in Seattle; Editing by Colleen
Jenkins, Cynthia Johnston, Maureen Bavdek and Bob Burgdorfer)