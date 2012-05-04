May 4 A U.S. judge rejected UBS AG's
bid to dismiss a federal regulator's lawsuit accusing it of
misleading Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into
buying billions of dollars of risky mortgage debt.
The case is one of 17 brought last year against various
banks by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the conservator for
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Friday's decision by U.S. District
Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan is the first to consider a motion
to dismiss.
In her decision, Cote denied UBS' motion to dismiss the
FHFA's securities law claims, and granted its motion to dismiss
the regulator's negligent misrepresentation claims.