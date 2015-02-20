DALLAS Feb 20 A Fort Worth jury has decided
that a Texas woman was defrauded out of royalty rights to the
tantalizing best-selling novel "Fifty Shades of Grey" and stands
to earn a large award, her lawyer said on Friday.
Court papers showed that Jennifer Lynn Pedroza of Arlington
was victorious in her lawsuit against former business partner
Amanda Hayward of Australia, who the jury determined cut Pedroza
out of rights to the lucrative book deal.
Pedroza was part of The Writers Coffee Shop, a small
independent publisher of ebooks, that originally published the
"Fifty Shades" trilogy in 2011 as an e-book and print-on-demand
book.
The right to the books written by British author E.L. James
were sold to Random House and the deal led to the sale of more
than 100 million copies worldwide. A blockbuster film based on
the first book, "Fifty Shades of Grey," earned $81.7 million
during its Valentine's Day opening weekend in the United States
and Canada.
"For us, this is a very good verdict," Pedroza's attorney,
Mike Farris of Dallas, said on Friday.
Attorneys for Hayward did not respond to a request for
comment.
No award amount was given by the jury. Pedroza was seeking
an amount over $1 million, according to court papers.
Pedroza filed suit in Tarrant County in May, claiming
Hayward tricked her into signing an agreement that cut her out
of a fair share of the royalties to the trilogy of books.
"Hayward signed a contract on behalf of the Coffee Shop with
Random House for the rights to the 'Fifty Shades' trilogy in
exchange for millions in advances and future royalties but,
because of her chicanery, all payments flowed to her and not the
partnership," according to the suit.
After a nine-day trial, the jury determined that Pedroza was
one of the four original owners of The Writers Coffee Shop and
that Hayward fraudulently restructured the partnership under the
guise of tax reasons to mask her intention to keep payments from
the sale to Random House for herself.
Lawyers for Hayward have contended they did nothing wrong.
Random House is owned by German media group Bertelsmann
and British publisher Pearson Plc.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz)