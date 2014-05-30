AUSTIN, Texas May 30 Two Texas women, who said
they were part of the original publishing team for "Fifty Shades
of Grey," have filed a lawsuit seeking money from the global
best-seller that they allegedly were tricked into surrendering
by their Australian partner.
Jennifer Lynn Pedroza and Christa Beebe filed suit in a
Tarrant County court in Texas on Thursday against Amanda Hayward
and The Writers Coffee Shop publishing company seeking what they
consider a fair share of the advances and royalties from the
"Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic trilogy.
The Writers Coffee Shop (TWCS), where Hayward is chief
executive, was not immediately available for comment.
The suit alleges that Hayward cut the two Texas women out of
money generated by the novels through an agreement with Random
House, which saw payments flow to Hayward and not her partners.
"She then fraudulently induced Pedroza and Beebe into
signing 'service agreements' with TWCS, and subsequently
terminated both of them," the lawsuit said.
The "Fifty Shades of Grey" series from British author E.L.
James has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide, its
American publisher Vintage Books said in February.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)