ROME, Jan 28 A U.S. F-16 fighter jet was feared
to have crashed on Monday during a training exercise over the
Adriatic Sea, and the U.S. Air Force said the status of its
Italy-based pilot was unknown.
Search efforts by the U.S. Air Force and the Italian Coast
Guard are under way in poor weather conditions with limited
visibility. A fuel slick had been sighted at sea, ANSA news
agency reported.
The U.S. Air Force said only that it "lost contact" with the
F-16 at about 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) - language often used
to describe a possible crash, although Air Force officials
declined to speculate about the incident.
"The aircraft was performing a training mission over the
Adriatic Sea with one person on board. The pilot's condition is
unknown at this time," the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.
An Italian Coast Guard spokesman told Reuters that the
search-and-rescue effort was being hampered by a mixture of rain
and snow in the area.
"The search continues despite the darkness and the bad
weather," he said.
He could not confirm the ANSA report that a fuel slick on
the water had been spotted.
A helicopter, four Italian Coast Guard cutters and four
commercial vessels were combing the waters 10 miles (16 km) from
Cervia, on the northern Adriatic coast. Coast Guard divers have
also been readied for the morning, he said.
A spokeswoman at Aviano Air Base in northern Italy said more
information would released when it became available.
