By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 18
Governor Jerry Brown
signed a bill on Thursday tripling California's tax breaks for
entertainment companies doing business in Hollywood's home
state, in an effort to stop production moving elsewhere.
Aimed at luring production back to California even as other
states offer tax breaks of their own, the bill, signed at a
famed movie house from Hollywood's heyday, won approval just
days after Nevada persuaded electric car maker Tesla Motors to
build a massive battery factory near Reno with $1.3 billion in
tax credits and other incentives.
"This legislation targets the heart and soul of this
industry and our middle class - people who swing hammers, run
cable and serve food on set so they can pay the bills and spend
money in our economy," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in a
news release after the signing at the TCL Chinese Theater on
Hollywood Boulevard.
With thousands of jobs dependent on film and television
production in Southern California, Garcetti said the tax breaks
would allow the state to fight back against incentives offered
by other states.
The state's economy has taken a $2 billion hit from runaway
production in the past four years as producers sought cheaper
places to do business, according to the California Film
Commission.
The bill increases the amount of money available for tax
credits for film and television production to $330 million per
year from about $100 million.
Under the measure, the tax credits will be awarded through a
lottery system, with preference given to companies that create
the most jobs and do the most to help the state's economy,
Brown's office said.
California has been battling for years to keep its storied
film industry, a source of thousands of jobs and millions in tax
revenues, at home, even as producers have sought cheaper places
to film than heavily unionized Los Angeles.
The number of productions fleeing California has increased
in recent years despite a state program meant to offer tax
incentives to keep them in the most populous U.S. state.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)