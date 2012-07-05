(Corrects spelling of Scorsese in paragraphs 6, 7 ; adds
July 5 MGM Studios has sued to stop production
of a sequel to the acclaimed film "Raging Bull," which won two
Academy Awards 32 years ago, and called "Raging Bull II" "a
low-budget B-movie."
Jake LaMotta, whose story was told in the 1980 film that won
Robert De Niro an Oscar for his performance, was obligated to
offer motion picture rights of first refusal to MGM for a 1986
book he co-authored, "Raging Bull II," the document said.
Emails to "Raging Bull II" producer Dahlia Waingort and
director Martin Guigui were not immediately returned. LaMotta's
agent also did not respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in Superior Court in Los
Angeles, said LaMotta breached his contract by authorizing RB II
Productions to produce a sequel based on the book. The complaint
said RB II refused to comply with MGM's demands to halt
production, and were associating the sequel with the first film
in a way that would "irreparably tarnish" its value.
MGM, which was seeking damages, wanted to block RB II from
finishing or releasing the film and was demanding a jury trial.
"Raging Bull," directed by Martin Scorsese, told the story
of LaMotta's rise and fall as a boxer, played by De Niro. The
American Film Institute listed the film as the fourth-best movie
of all time in 2007.
The sequel does not involve Scorsese or De Niro. Actors
William Forsythe and Mojean Aria play old and young versions of
LaMotta in a cast that also features Ray Wise and Tom Sizemore.
