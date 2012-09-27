CBI raids NDTV news channel founders
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a fraud investigation on Monday into the founders of news channel NDTV, a move the company said was an attempt to muzzle free speech.
LOS ANGELES A California man linked to an anti-Islam film that stoked violent protests across the Muslim world was in custody on Thursday, a court spokesman said ahead of bail hearing in Los Angeles.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, has been under investigation by probation officials looking into whether he violated the terms of his 2011 release from prison on a bank fraud conviction while making the film.
As a condition of his release, he was barred from accessing the Internet or using aliases without the permission of a probation officer, court records show. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Thomasch)
NEW DELHI SoftBank Group is in talks with the Indian government to facilitate the use of renewable energy like solar to charge electric vehicles in the country, a senior executive at the Japanese group's local unit told Reuters.