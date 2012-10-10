By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 10 A California man behind an
anti-Islam film that stoked violent protests in the Muslim world
was due in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday for a hearing on
whether he violated his probation on a bank fraud conviction and
should be sent back to prison.
The Egyptian-born man, known publicly as Nakoula Basseley
Nakoula, has been in federal custody since late last month and
was due to appear before a U.S. district court judge under his
legal name, Mark Basseley Youssef, court papers showed.
A crudely made 13-minute video attributed to Youssef was
filmed in California and circulated online under several titles
including "Innocence of Muslims." It portrays the Prophet
Mohammad as a fool and a sexual deviant.
The clip sparked a torrent of anti-American unrest in Egypt,
Libya and dozens of other Muslim countries last month. The
violence coincided with an attack on U.S. diplomatic facilities
in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the U.S.
ambassador to Libya.
U.S. authorities, as outrage against the film mounted, said
they were not investigating the film itself. But prosecutors
have said they could seek to have Youssef, 55, sent back to
prison for up to two years if he is found to have violated his
probation.
Under the terms of his release from prison last year,
Youssef is barred from using aliases without the permission of a
probation officer and was restricted from accessing the
Internet. He is facing eight possible probation violations,
including the use of aliases, prosecutors said.
"It will be interesting to see what the judge does and what
the reaction is around the world," said Stan Goldman, a Loyola
Law School professor.
Goldman said attorneys for Youssef could argue the terms of
his 2011 release from prison in the bank fraud case did not
apply directly to his recent activities, in which people
associated with the film have said he misrepresented himself.
"It's not exactly like an armed robber on probation, getting
caught with an automatic weapon in his possession. It's a little
more technical," Goldman said.
Youssef was ordered held without bail last month following a
brief hearing in which prosecutors accused him of violating
probation, and he has since been held at a high-rise federal
jail in downtown Los Angeles.
The defendant, who had worked in the gas station industry
and most recently lived in a suburb of Los Angeles, declared at
the outset of his last hearing that he had changed his name to
Mark Basseley Youssef in 2002.
While previous court documents referred to him as Nakoula
Basseley Nakoula, the latest court papers give his name as
Youssef.
The probation issues were the latest of Youssef's legal
woes. An actress who says she was duped into appearing in the
anti-Islam film has sued him over the matter, identifying him as
the film's producer. Cindy Lee Garcia also named YouTube and its
parent company Google Inc as defendants in the case.
Google has refused to remove the film from YouTube, despite
pressure from the White House and others to take it down, though
the company has blocked the trailer in Egypt, Libya and other
Muslim countries.