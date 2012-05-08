WASHINGTON May 8 U.S. taxpayers could realize a
profit of more than $15.1 billion from the massive government
bailout of insurer American International Group, a
congressional watchdog said.
According to a report by the Government Accountability
Office issued on Monday, the total return depends on the overall
health of AIG and a number of other factors relating to
Treasury's ownership stake.
The U.S. Treasury acquired shares in AIG as part of a $182
billion bailout of the insurer in 2008, the largest rescue of a
single corporation, and has reduced the investment over time.
Treasury sold AIG common stock in May 2011 and this March.
Another sale on Monday - that realized $5.8 billion - reduced
taxpayer equity interest in AIG to 61 percent.
The AIG portfolio includes a Federal Reserve Bank of New
York loan to Maiden Lane III of about $8 billion, which the GAO
analysis expects to be repaid in full and net additional
returns.
"When all the assistance is considered, the amount the
federal government ultimately takes in could exceed the total
support extended to AIG by more than $15.1 billion," GAO found.