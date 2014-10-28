By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 Companies that service U.S.
student loans and mortgages tricked customers into paying higher
fees or engaged in other acts that violate U.S. consumer laws,
the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said in a report
released on Tuesday.
Financial institutions hire servicing companies to do jobs
that include collecting and processing loan payments, modifying
loans, answering customer questions, maintaining loan records
and in some cases helping struggling borrowers.
The CFPB found that some student loan servicers inflated
minimum payments due, made illegal debt collection calls or
charged unlawful late fees, even after borrowers had made
payments during the grace period. The report did not specify
which companies were being accused of breaking the rules.
Some servicers also misrepresented information on borrowers'
online statements or failed to provide accurate records for tax
purposes, causing some students to lose up to $2,500 in tax
deductions, the report said.
U.S. student loan debt exceeds $1.2 trillion according to
CFPB estimates, and servicers manage loans of more than 40
million borrowers.
The agency previously said it had found troubling
similarities in problems faced by student loan borrowers dealing
with servicers and those faced by homeowners dealing with
mortgage servicers.
The CFPB, which has sought to clean up the mortgage
industry, also found that some mortgage servicers unfairly
delayed permanent loan modifications, or misrepresented and
confused borrowers about their terms.
After consumers had turned in the signed permanent loan
modification agreements, the CFPB said, some servicers did not
execute them, but instead later sent customers updated
agreements with different terms.
"These misrepresentations about the available terms affected
the borrowers' payments, whether they would accept the
modification, and how they could budget based on their expected
payment," the agency said.
The CFPB, created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law, oversees banks
and credit unions assets exceeding $10 billion and non-bank
financial institutions of all sizes, including mortgage
companies, loan servicers, payday lenders and private student
loan lenders.
The agency has brought cases against several companies,
including GE Capital Retail Bank, ACE Cash Express
, U.S. Bank, Flagstar Bancorp, and M&T Bank
. The agency said its enforcement actions have so far
yielded about $308 million for more than 1.2 million consumers
for cases related to credit cards, payday loans, mortgage
servicing and checking accounts.
"All borrowers should be treated fairly by loan servicers,
and through our supervision program, we intend to hold them
accountable for how they treat borrowers," CFPB director Richard
Cordray said in a statement.
(Link to report:
files.consumerfinance.gov/f/201410_cfpb_supervisory-highlights_f
all-2014.pdf )
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by David Gregorio)