By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The U.S. government's top
financial research group on Tuesday launched a new website, a
move aimed at helping it gain a greater profile separate from
the Treasury Department, which houses the powerful agency.
The Office of Financial Research was set up after the
2007-09 credit meltdown to help regulators map financial markets
and has the power to retrieve data from banks, including through
subpoenas.
The OFR in 2013 identified risks in the asset management
industry in a controversial report mandated by a group of senior
regulators called the Financial Stability Oversight Council.
That group, chaired by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew,
designates firms for tougher oversight if their failure could
destabilize markets, and the report triggered harsh attacks by
firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity.
The OFR is designed to operate independently from the
Treasury. Its head is appointed by the president, and it is
funded by money levied from banks. It is currently headed by
Richard Berner, a former Morgan Stanley banker.
But its research reports and other publications have no
prominent place on the Treasury's website, and there had
sometimes been issues around the timing of publishing documents,
a source familiar with the matter said.
The new website, www.financialresearch.gov, has extensive
sections for publications and projects.
One of its projects is to look at the repo market, a source
of short-term lending between banks that was at the heart of the
credit crisis, but about which little data exist.
It is also assisting the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, which oversees derivatives trading, in making sense
of a plethora of new data that banks have been submitting after
new rules to enhance transparency came into place.
