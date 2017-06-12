(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on)
By Benjamin Lesser and Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, June 12 In three years of managing
investments for North Dakota farmer Richard Haus, Long Island
stock broker Mike McMahon and his colleagues charged their
client $267,567 in fees and interest - while losing him $261,441
on the trades, Haus said.
McMahon and others at National Securities Corporation, for
instance, bought or sold between 200 and 900 shares of Apple
stock for Haus nine times in about a year - racking up $27,000
in fees, according to a 2015 complaint Haus filed with the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
Haus alerted the regulator to what he called improper
“churning” of his account to harvest excessive fees. But the
allegation could hardly have come as a surprise to FINRA, the
industry’s self-regulating body, which is charged by Congress
with protecting investors from unscrupulous brokers.
FINRA has fined National at least 25 times since 2000. As of
earlier this year, 35 percent of National’s 714 brokers had a
history of regulatory run-ins, legal disputes or personal
financial difficulties that FINRA requires brokers to disclose
to investors, according to a Reuters analysis of FINRA data.
McMahon did not respond to requests for comment. National
declined to comment.
National is among 48 firms where at least 30 percent of
brokers have such FINRA flags on their records, according to the
Reuters analysis, which examined only the 12 most serious
incidents among the 23 that FINRA requires brokers to disclose.
That compares to 9 percent of brokers industry-wide who have at
least one of those 12 FINRA flags on their record.
In total, the 48 firms oversee about 4,600 brokers and
billions of dollars in investor funds. For a graphic with the
complete list of firms and statistics on each, see: tmsnrt.rs/2rtbhOl
FINRA officials acknowledged in interviews with Reuters that
the longstanding hiring practices at certain firms are a threat
to investors. But they also argued that they can do little to
stop firms from hiring high concentrations of potentially
problematic brokers because doing so is not illegal.
That leaves investors like Haus vulnerable to a small group
of brokerages that regularly hire advisors with blemishes on
their backgrounds that would make them unemployable at most
firms, former regulators and industry experts said.
The dozen FINRA flags examined by Reuters include regulatory
sanctions for misconduct, employment terminations after
allegations of misconduct and payments by firms to settle
customer complaints. They also include brokers’ personal
financial troubles, such as bankruptcies or liens for nonpayment
of debts. (For full coverage, including an
explanation of Reuters methodology, see: here
)
Last year, a FINRA official told Reuters, the regulator
identified 90 firms as posing the highest risk to investors and
flagged them internally for higher scrutiny. But FINRA declined
to name the firms publicly or to release statistics showing the
concentration of brokers with a history of FINRA flags within
each firm.
In an interview with Reuters, FINRA’s executive vice
president of regulatory operations, Susan Axelrod, declined to
comment on any specific firm identified by Reuters. She would
not directly address why the regulator will not publicly name
the firms it identified as high-risk.
“Let’s just say those are not new names to us,” she said of
the firms identified by Reuters.
FINRA Chief Executive Robert Cook, however, addressed its
unwillingness to name names in a speech on Monday morning in
Washington at Georgetown University, according to prepared
remarks released by FINRA.
“We must consider fairness and due process,” Cook said.
“FINRA does not possess a crystal ball - someone who we may
identify as a high-risk broker for oversight purposes is not
necessarily a bad actor.”
The regulator has created a dedicated unit focused on those
high-risk firms, Axelrod told Reuters, but she declined to
discuss its budget, staffing or specific duties. Cook on Monday
said the unit included an unstated number of “examiners and
managers” with experience dealing with high-risk brokers.
FINRA makes data on individual brokers’ backgrounds
available through its Brokercheck website, which Axelrod said
provides “unparalleled transparency” to investors. That site
allows the public to search histories of complaints and
sanctions against individual brokers – but only one at a time.
The regulator will not release the data in bulk form, such
as a database, that would enable researchers to identify firms
with high concentrations of brokers with a history of FINRA
flags.
Reuters analyzed the FINRA data after receiving it from
researchers at Columbia University Law School DataLab, who wrote
computer code to extract it from the regulator’s website.
Reuters sought comment from officials at all 48 firms. Some
responded that many of the FINRA-mandated disclosures do not
necessarily equate to misconduct by brokers, such as when a firm
pays a client to settle a complaint without admitting
wrongdoing.
Cook, the FINRA chief, echoed that point in his speech
Monday.
“A broker who has an unpaid lien because of a debt accrued
due to a medical issue in her family must disclose that lien,”
he said. “That event should not be treated the same as fraud or
stealing money from customers.”
At least one executive from a firm identified in the Reuters
analysis serves on FINRA’s 24-member Board of Governors - Brian
Kovack, president of Fort Lauderdale-based Kovack Securities
Inc.
Thirty-four percent of the firm’s 388 brokers have a history
of FINRA flags, according to the Reuters analysis.
In a statement, Brian Kovack attributed those figures to the
firm’s decision to take on a large number of new brokers from
another brokerage in 2014, which prevented the firm from using
its usual vetting process for new employees.
Asked why, three years later, the firm still has a high
concentration of brokers with FINRA flags, Kovack said it took
“considerable” time to ensure the review of new brokers’
backgrounds was “fair and transparent.”
After the review, the firm asked some advisors to leave,
Kovack said, without specifying how many or the reasons they
were dismissed.
SELF-REGULATION
FINRA is not a government agency, but rather an
industry-financed “self-regulatory organization” - as FINRA puts
it - that is not subject to public records laws and receives no
taxpayer support.
Its annual operating budget of about $1 billion - supporting
about 3,500 staffers in 16 offices - comes primarily from dues
paid by member firms and individual brokers. FINRA has the power
to fine, suspend and ban firms and brokers, and it can refer
potentially criminal cases to the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC).
Last year, in an unlikely collaboration, Senators Elizabeth
Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, and Tom Cotton, a
Republican from Arkansas, sent FINRA a letter demanding the
regulator do more to stop broker misconduct and to prevent those
with troubled histories from concentrating in the same firms.
“FINRA is not doing nearly enough to fulfill its investor
protection mission,” the letter read.
The regulator responded with a letter on June 15 of last
year saying that it closely oversees firms “to determine whether
they present a heightened risk to investors.”
From 2013 to mid-2016, the regulator told the senators, it
identified 279 “high-risk” brokers. After identifying them, the
regulator permanently banned 238 brokers from the industry for
subsequent violations.
FINRA oversees about 3,800 brokerages and 630,000 brokers.
In interviews with Reuters, Axelrod pointed to firms that
FINRA expelled. The regulator shut down about 130 firms in the
six years ending in January 2017, with many cited for securities
fraud, misuse of funds or falsifying records.
But the Reuters analysis of FINRA data found that the
regulator did not expel the firm’s chief executive in 58 percent
of those cases, leaving him or her free to join other
brokerages. The brokers at those banned firms typically were
also able to continue working in the industry.
Axelrod said that FINRA gives extra scrutiny to former
executives of expelled firms after they show up with new jobs at
other firms.
‘OVERWHELMING’ EVIDENCE
Regulators in at least one state think more can be done to
crack down on brokers and brokerages with track records of
violations.
Massachusetts securities regulators are considering changing
their licensing practices after completing a review last year of
brokerages with a high proportion of brokers with troubled
histories.
“The evidence is pretty overwhelming that there is a
practice here - a history here - of people moving from one firm
to another and re-offending,” Massachusetts Secretary of the
Commonwealth William Galvin told Reuters. “We can’t simply stand
by and say, ‘The companies will do a better job.’ They won’t do
a better job unless they feel some incentive.”
Some former regulators contacted by Reuters agreed with
FINRA’s policy of withholding its internal risk ratings of firms
from the public.
Susan Merrill - former head of enforcement at FINRA and now
a partner with the law firm Sidley Austin LLP - said that
releasing such ratings would be unfair to firms who have not
necessarily broken laws or regulations.
“If there is a finding by the regulator,” Merrill said,
“then that’s fair game.”
FINRA’s former CEO, Richard Ketchum, told Reuters last June
that the regulator was considering publicly disclosing more
information about firms with high concentrations of problematic
brokers.
“We are looking hard at questions about how we can
appropriately and fairly provide that broader disclosure ...
when firms have concentrations of persons that have similar
problems,” Ketchum said in an interview.
Cook said Monday that FINRA was considering additional
measures to rein in high-risk brokers, but he didn’t go into
specifics.
WOLVES OF WALL STREET
Many of the 48 firms identified by Reuters regularly
cold-call customers on the phone with high-pressure sales
pitches, according to regulatory complaints and sanctions
against the firms and their brokers.
Long Island, New York, has historically been a haven for
boiler-room brokerages, which inspired the movie, “The Wolf of
Wall Street,” based on the true story of broker Jordan Belfort
and his firm, Stratton Oakmont. Belfort pleaded guilty to
securities fraud and money laundering in 1999.
FINRA warned in a news release last year that boiler-room
tactics were on the rise, particularly those targeting the
elderly and other vulnerable investors.
Brokers generally know which firms will hire them despite
past sanctions, said Dean Jeske, a lawyer at Foley & Lardner and
FINRA’s former deputy regional chief counsel for enforcement in
the Midwest.
“When you get a mark on your (record), it’s hard to get a
job at Morgan Stanley or Merrill Lynch,” Jeske said.
Mike McMahon has had little trouble landing jobs at
brokerages despite a trail of allegations and settlements.
McMahon left National in 2014 and later joined a smaller
firm, Long Island-based Worden Capital Management - where 43
percent of 79 brokers had a history of FINRA flags as of earlier
this year.
Forty-one percent of the firm’s brokers had at some point in
their careers worked at firms that were later expelled by FINRA,
according to the Reuters analysis.
Jamie Worden, head of Worden Capital, said in a statement
that his firm’s compliance team vets all prospective brokers and
that FINRA-mandated disclosures do not necessarily indicate
wrongdoing.
“The public disclosures only represent a sliver of the
information surrounding any circumstance,” Worden said.
McMahon, National and another firm where he worked have
agreed to pay a total of $1.35 million since 2007 to settle 10
separate client complaints involving McMahon, according to
McMahon’s record on FINRA’s BrokerCheck website.
In addition, McMahon currently faces four additional
complaints to FINRA - which have yet to be resolved in a
settlement or arbitration ruling - from clients he advised while
working with National, the regulator’s records show.
McMahon denied any wrongdoing in several of the settled
complaints.
Haus - the customer who lost more than half a million
dollars with McMahon and others at National - told Reuters that
the ordeal made him contemplate suicide.
“I was ashamed,” said the soybean farmer and U.S. military
veteran. “I didn’t want to tell anyone I’m losing my life
savings.”
Haus settled his complaint against National in November for
an undisclosed amount of money. The settlement required him to
sign a nondisclosure agreement, and he has since not responded
to Reuters’ inquiries.
HIRING OPPORTUNITY
In many cases, the firms identified by Reuters continue to
operate after years of repeated run-ins with FINRA and other
regulators.
Take Los Angeles-based WestPark Capital Inc, where about
half of the firm’s 95 brokers have FINRA flags on their records.
More than 47 percent of WestPark brokers once worked at firms
that were later expelled by FINRA.
Regulators including FINRA and the New Jersey Bureau of
Securities have sanctioned WestPark six times in the past 11
years for a variety of alleged violations.
In 2004, FINRA suspended WestPark’s chief executive, Richard
Rappaport, for 30 days from his management role and fined him
and the firm $50,000 in response to allegations that WestPark
omitted critical information from investment research reports
and lacked supervisory controls.
Without admitting wrongdoing, Rappaport agreed to the
punishment in a settlement with FINRA. But he then ignored the
suspension and continued to actively manage WestPark, according
to FINRA disciplinary records reviewed by Reuters.
His punishment for ignoring the 30-day suspension? Another
30-day suspension from FINRA and a $10,000 fine.
In 2016, West Park saw a hiring opportunity. The firm
started taking on dozens of brokers from Newport Coast
Securities - a firm that FINRA banned from the industry that
year for excessive trading in client accounts to rack up fees
and for recommending unsuitable investments. Newport appealed
the expulsion.
By early 2017, WestPark had hired about 40 brokers from
Newport Coast - including its former CEO, Richard Onesto.
WestPark and Rappaport declined to comment. Onesto did not
respond to requests for comment.
PUMP AND DUMP
Another firm Reuters identified in its analysis - Windsor
Street Capital - has been fined 12 times by FINRA since 2000 but
may now face much stiffer penalties from the SEC.
Fifty-eight percent of the firm’s 48 brokers had FINRA flags
on their records, according to the Reuters analysis. Over the
years, FINRA fines have cost the firm about $300,000, and
Windsor has appealed two other fines totaling more than $1
million.
In January, the SEC brought administrative actions against
Windsor Street Capital and its former anti-money laundering
officer, John Telfer, for allegedly facilitating a $25 million
pump-and-dump scheme - in which investors promote or “pump” the
value of a dubious stock they own just before selling, or
“dumping” it.
Windsor declined to comment to Reuters but denied any
misconduct in an SEC filing.
The SEC alleges that Windsor allowed clients to sell
hundreds of millions of unregistered penny stocks through
Windsor brokerage accounts and did not report the suspicious
transactions to the U.S. Treasury Department.
The Windsor clients bought stock in dormant shell companies,
spread false information to promote the companies’ products and
then dumped the shares as other investors bought in at inflated
prices, the SEC alleges in a case that is still pending.
Windsor made about $500,000 in commissions and fees from
transactions related to the scheme, according to the SEC.
When asked if FINRA investigators contributed to the SEC’s
investigation, an SEC official declined to comment and pointed
to the agency’s press release, which only credits SEC
investigators.
FINRA did not respond to requests for comment on whether it
had a role in the Windsor investigation.
‘HAPPY NEW YEAR!’
At Long Island-based Joseph Stone Capital, 71 percent of the
firms’ 59 brokers had FINRA flags on their records, according to
the Reuters analysis.
Joseph Stone was investigated by the state of Montana after
one of its sales representatives, Lawrence Sullivan, cold-called
the office of Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance
to pitch an investment on January 15, 2016, according to a
report on the incident by the regulator.
The securities commission launched an investigation into the
firm after the call, during which Sullivan quickly backtracked
and denied he was pitching securities, according to the report.
Reuters could not reach Sullivan for comment. The staffer he
called - Patrick Navarro, an assistant analyst at the state
regulator - did not respond to requests for comment.
Investigators ultimately unearthed “fraudulent and
unethical” practices, including excessive trading in client
accounts - resulting in commissions totaling 28 percent of the
$877,493 invested by clients in Montana, according to the
regulator’s report.
The firm settled with the state on April 18, agreeing to pay
$30,000 in restitution to clients without admitting wrongdoing.
During the call that got the firm into trouble, Sullivan
pitched Navarro on an investment in Paypal stock, the report
said. After Navarro informed Sullivan that he worked for the
state’s securities regulator, Sullivan blurted out “Happy New
Year!” and hung up.
