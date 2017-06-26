FACTBOX - Fintech 'lingo' explained
The world of financial technology - also known as "fintech" –involves lots of buzzwords, jargon and often obscure terminology.
Chinese banks are hiring blockchain experts as the government pushes use of the technology behind bitcoin to increase transparency and combat fraud in its financial sector, Reuters reported.
To aid the push into fintech, banks and headhunters are trawling Chinese universities for talent and luring tech start-up executives with 50 percent pay rises and salaries of up to 1.2 million yuan ($175,000).
Below is a graphic comparing salaries for blockchain experts with pay in the banking and financial services sector.
The world of financial technology - also known as "fintech" –involves lots of buzzwords, jargon and often obscure terminology.
SAN FRANCISCO London-based startup Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of enthusiasm for digital currency technology.