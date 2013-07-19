(Updates with efforts to protect Idyllwild)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, July 17 Firefighters on Thursday
held back a wildfire in the mountains of Southern California
that forced the evacuation of the resort community of Idyllwild
after flames engulfed seven homes and numerous other buildings.
The so-called Mountain Fire has charred more than 22,800
acres (9,200 hectares) of drought-parched chaparral and timber,
much of it in steep, remote wilderness terrain inside the San
Bernardino National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest
Service.
The blaze erupted on Monday afternoon about 100 miles (161
km) east of Los Angeles in the scenic San Jacinto Mountains that
overlook Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage and several smaller desert
towns.
"The town of Idyllwild is still the main concern at this
point," said Carol Underhill, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest
Service.
Underhill said firefighters on Thursday made progress in
reinforcing a defensive line on a ridge between the flames and
Idyllwild, a resort community known for hiking, mountain
climbing and its arts and culture scene.
About 6,000 local residents remained under evacuation orders
on Thursday, Underhill said. Idyllwild, the adjacent community
of Fern Valley and the neighboring village of Pine Cove have a
combined population of more than 3,800 people and nearly 1,700
households, according to the latest census.
No evacuation orders have been put in place for Palm
Springs, which is about 4 miles (6 km) from the fire. The city
is home to 46,000 people and is known for its trendy shopping
scene. It was once a getaway for Hollywood stars like Frank
Sinatra and Bing Crosby.
Smoke has wafted into Palm Springs, leading authorities on
Thursday to issue an air quality alert for the city and nearby
communities, Underhill said.
Nearly 3,000 firefighters, 17 water-dropping helicopters and
10 air tankers have been assigned to battle the blaze. The fire
ranks as one of the most severe of about 16 large wildfires that
crews are trying to contain in several western states, according
to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho.
As of Thursday evening, firefighters had managed to hold
their containment lines around 15 percent of its perimeter,
officials said in a statement.
No injuries have been reported, but authorities say seven
residences, including three mobile homes, have been destroyed,
along with one commercial structure, more than a dozen
outbuildings and several vehicles.
